DBK Financial Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 40,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 6.6% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

IJR opened at $109.60 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.99.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

