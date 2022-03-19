Deeper Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.77 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $110.56 million and $1.77 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.77 or 0.07019839 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.25 or 0.99789112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041280 BTC.

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

