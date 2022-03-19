Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Trading Up 9.1%

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price was up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.04. Approximately 1,940,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,164,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DML shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 price target on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.43.

The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

