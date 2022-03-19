Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $5.38 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $340.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

