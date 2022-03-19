Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $5.38 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $340.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.61.
Destination XL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Destination XL Group (DXLG)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.