Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DXLG stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $340.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

In related news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

