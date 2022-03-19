Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $147.52

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €147.52 ($162.11) and traded as high as €162.30 ($178.35). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €162.15 ($178.19), with a volume of 846,374 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($181.32) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($188.13) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €166.30 ($182.75).
The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €153.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €147.77.
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
