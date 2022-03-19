Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.17. 4,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 15,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

