Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:DMS opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. Digital Media Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter worth about $463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Media Solutions (DMS)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.