Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:DMS opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. Digital Media Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter worth about $463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.