Disciplined Investments LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

