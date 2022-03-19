Disciplined Investments LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VTIP)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.