Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 519,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AJG traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.37. 1,358,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,176. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $120.04 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average is $158.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

