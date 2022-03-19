Divergent Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Divergent Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.19. 1,686,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,864. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.