Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS.

Dollar General stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $240.14.

Get Dollar General alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.