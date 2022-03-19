Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $229.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $240.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day moving average is $216.68.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.