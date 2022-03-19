Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires 9,966 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September accounts for 1.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned 5.80% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1,293.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 5.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA USEP traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $28.74.

