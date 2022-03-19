Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys 305 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. 13,809,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

