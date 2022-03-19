Donald L. Hagan LLC Increases Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 70,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 101,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,710 shares of company stock worth $8,342,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.21. 1,324,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,530. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

