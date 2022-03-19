Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

NYSE DOUG opened at 7.71 on Friday. Douglas Elliman has a 52 week low of 6.50 and a 52 week high of 12.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 7.83.

In other news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Lampen acquired 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.98 per share, with a total value of 139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $679,050.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,611,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

