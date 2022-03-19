DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.41) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.59) to GBX 435 ($5.66) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $336.83.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.