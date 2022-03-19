Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $26,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,724. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

