Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of EYE opened at GBX 450 ($5.85) on Wednesday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 384 ($4.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 675 ($8.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.45 million and a PE ratio of -2,270.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 527.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 561.48.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

