Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EML opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. Eastern has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $33.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.
Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.