Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. Eastern has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eastern by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastern during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

