Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,072 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 78.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 26.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $213.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.