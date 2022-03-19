Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 437 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.53. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

