Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $2.60 Million in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $57.49 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

