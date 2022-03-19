Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.29.

NYSE:EIX traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,771. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $68.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

