Electrify.Asia Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $404,351.73 and approximately $44,365.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

