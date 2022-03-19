Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Emclaire Financial by 38.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emclaire Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 100,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCF stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emclaire Financial has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

Emclaire Financial ( NASDAQ:EMCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Emclaire Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

