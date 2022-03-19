Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu Sells 7,593 Shares

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50.

Vernon Dai-Chung Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enbridge alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of Enbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00.

Shares of ENB opened at C$56.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$114.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.70. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$44.62 and a 1-year high of C$57.54.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.08.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.