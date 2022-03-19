Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu Sells 7,593 Shares

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50.
Vernon Dai-Chung Yu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of Enbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00.
Shares of ENB opened at C$56.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$114.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.70. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$44.62 and a 1-year high of C$57.54.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
