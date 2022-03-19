Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.49. 83,047,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,749,552. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

