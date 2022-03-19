Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.14. 11,514,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,542,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day moving average is $141.21.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

