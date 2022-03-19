Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $33.79 on Friday, hitting $905.39. 33,409,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,177,026. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $897.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $934.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.