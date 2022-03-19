Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,052,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after purchasing an additional 301,840 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 265,256 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,907,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,403,000 after purchasing an additional 219,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 265,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 212,658 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 397,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,570. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

