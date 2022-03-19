Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock traded up $4.01 on Friday, reaching $251.53. 2,042,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.21 and a 200-day moving average of $302.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.85.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.