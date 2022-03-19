Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $2.92 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $389.96 million and a P/E ratio of -9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.
Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.
