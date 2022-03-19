EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:EQRX opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15. EQRx has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.10.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.
EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.
