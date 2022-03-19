Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Janus International Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Janus International Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Janus International Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JBI. UBS Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 52.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $3,242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,087,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

