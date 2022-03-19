Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TimkenSteel Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TMST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TMST opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.84. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $23.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. TimkenSteel’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 106,735 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 118,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 29.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 256,872 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

