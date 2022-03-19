Eric Benhamou Buys 23,500 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $832.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

