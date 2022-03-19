essensys (LON:ESYS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of essensys stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.51 million and a P/E ratio of -12.90. essensys has a 52 week low of GBX 68.55 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.03). The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 211.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.10.

In related news, insider Mark Furness purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £148,000 ($192,457.74).

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

