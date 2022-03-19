Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Update

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Essent Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

