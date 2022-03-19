Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Major Shareholder Purchases $526,300.00 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $526,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Jw Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.45 per share, with a total value of $297,250.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.42 per share, with a total value of $594,200.00.
NASDAQ ESTA opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.18. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $88.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.
