Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 372,216 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Euronav worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 109,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 49,838 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,829,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after buying an additional 29,109 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE EURN opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.19. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

