EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 160.87% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ:EZFL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 22.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EzFill has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18.
EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04).
About EzFill (Get Rating)
EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.
