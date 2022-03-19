EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 160.87% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:EZFL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 22.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EzFill has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18.

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EzFill during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EzFill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in EzFill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EzFill during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in EzFill during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

