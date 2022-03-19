FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $294.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.91.

NYSE:FDX opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.85. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

