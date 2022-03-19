FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.91.

Shares of FDX opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.85. FedEx has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in FedEx by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 36,769 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in FedEx by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 30,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 52,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

