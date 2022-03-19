Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari stock opened at $209.61 on Thursday. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.