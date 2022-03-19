Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FBCV opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96.

