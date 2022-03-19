Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $54.20 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $63.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

