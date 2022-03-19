Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 9,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

