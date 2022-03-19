Financial Survey: Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) versus Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Axos Financial alerts:

This table compares Axos Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 31.52% 16.50% 1.59% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Axos Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $723.12 million 4.08 $215.71 million $3.78 13.13 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Axos Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 3 1 3.25 Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial presently has a consensus price target of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.90%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment involves in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial (Get Rating)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence. The Commercial Real Estate segment is involved in underwriting standards and processes similar to commercial loans. The Land segment specializes in developing vacant or raw land. The Commercial Business segment extends to commercial customers for use in normal business operations to finance working capital needs, equipment purchases, or other projects. The Consumer segment consists of secured loans including automobile loans, loans on savings deposits and home improvement loans, and, to a lesser extent, unsecured personal loans. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Sidney, OH.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.